Estonian MFA: "Eastern Partnership" program will be priority of our EU presidency

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ The program "Eastern Partnership" is one of the main priorities of the Estonian presidency in the European Union.

Report was informed in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia.

"Estonia, a small country in Europe, we see this as an extraordinary opportunity to contribute to future of the EU", said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry has underscored the importance of the forthcoming summit of the Eastern Partnership, which will be held in Brussels, November 24, hoping to see the upcoming meeting.

"In the light of the Estonian Presidency and the upcoming Eastern Partnership Summit, we welcome negotiations on the new agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan, which recently started, and hope the negotiations proceed quickly. Hopefully, the new agreement will add new impetus to EU-Azerbaijan relations and will deepen political dialogue and economic cooperation. We welcome Azerbaijan’s ambition, but there is a mutual interest to take relations to a new level. Azerbaijan has an important role in ensuring the energy security of Europe with its part in the Southern Gas Corridor project. We greatly appreciate Azerbaijan’s input on this issue. Talking about the Eastern Partnership, the Summit will take place on 24 November 2017 in Brussels. We consider the Summit successful, if we achieve more tangible results for the citizens of our countries, whether it be a new transport or energy connection, free movement of people, better study opportunities or exchange of experience abroad", the MFA press service stated.

The EU has also admitted that Estonia is now pushing for a new strategic co-ordination, with EU and Azerbaijan launching an unprecedented move: "The new impulse will be a new impetus in the relationship between the two sides, as well as the political dialogue and economic co-operation between Europe and Azerbaijan."

"The EU and Azerbaijan are committed to establishing a solid groundwork for the peace process," the press service stressed, adding that Estonia is the initiator of the process, but does not expect progress, To raise the level of service to the new level in the interests of the interior", the MFA press service added.

"Estonia has also played a key role in the transnational political division of the European energy security sector in Azerbaijan, through the South Gas Corridor: "Energy and transport are the key elements of the new agreement that Azerbaijan is playing a vital role in the East and West, as well as the energy security of Europe, as well as the European Union. We look forward to expanding our existing cooperation to a new level. The EU is ready to support Azerbaijan in a number of areas, for example such as reforms for economic diversification, strengthening democratic institutions and justice system and involving civil society in these processes. These are few elements for ensuring strong, independent, stable and prosperous democratic country", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia said.

Written by: Anakhanim Hidayatova