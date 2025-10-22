Estonian FM commemorates Azerbaijani martyrs in Baku
Foreign policy
- 22 October, 2025
- 16:32
As part of the visit to Azerbaijan, a delegation led by Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku on October 22, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The Estonian FM paid tribute to the Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity, laid flowers at their graves, and placed a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.
The Estonian delegation then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku and was briefed on the city's redevelopment efforts.
Latest News
17:01
Photo
Video
Several Ukrainians of Azerbaijani descent affected by Russian airstrikes on KyivOther countries
16:51
Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan joint venture to cut Caspian freight costsInfrastructure
16:49
Israel returns 30 Palestinian bodies to GazaOther countries
16:48
Yalchin Rafiyev participates in UNESCO climate conferenceCOP29
16:32
Photo
Estonian FM commemorates Azerbaijani martyrs in BakuForeign policy
16:27
Zangazur corridor to boost regional cargo capacity by 15 million tonsInfrastructure
16:18
Azerbaijan spent over 3B manats on education in 9 months of 2025Finance
16:10
Valtonen: Held inspiring online meeting with Azerbaijani civil societyForeign policy
16:05