Estonia to open embassy in Azerbaijan in 2026

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation on December 2 with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministers discussed key issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as regional and global developments. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the ongoing political dialogue and reciprocal visits, stressing the importance of mutual support within international platforms.

During the conversation, Minister Tsahkna announced that Estonia has officially decided to open an embassy in Azerbaijan in 2026. Minister Bayramov welcomed the decision, noting that it will give an additional boost to bilateral relations.

The ministers also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional matters.