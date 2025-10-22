Estonia supports Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, Minister Margus Tsahkna says
Foreign policy
22 October, 2025
- 14:19
Estonia fully supports the process of establishing peace and normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna wrote on X, Report informs.
"Honoured to begin my visit to Azerbaijan with a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. It has been a pivotal year for advancing agreements aimed at peace and normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, a process that Estonia stands in full support of," the minister said.
He added that they also had an extensive discussion on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, security in the Baltic Sea region and Europe, in general, as well as ways to deepen cooperation between Estonia and Azerbaijan.
