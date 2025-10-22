Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Estonia supports Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, Minister Margus Tsahkna says

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 14:19
    Estonia supports Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, Minister Margus Tsahkna says

    Estonia fully supports the process of establishing peace and normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Honoured to begin my visit to Azerbaijan with a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. It has been a pivotal year for advancing agreements aimed at peace and normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, a process that Estonia stands in full support of," the minister said.

    He added that they also had an extensive discussion on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, security in the Baltic Sea region and Europe, in general, as well as ways to deepen cooperation between Estonia and Azerbaijan.

    Nazir: Estoniya Ermənistan-Azərbaycan münasibətlərinin normallaşmasını dəstəkləyir
    Эстония поддерживает мирный процесс между Азербайджаном и Арменией

