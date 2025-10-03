Ersin Tatar to visit Azerbaijan

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar will pay a visit to Azerbaijan, Ufuk Turganer, the TRNC representative in Azerbaijan, told Report.

According to him, President Tatar will be in Azerbaijan on October 6–7.

As part of the visit, Ersin Tatar will take part in the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), to be held in Gabala.

It should be noted that since 2022, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has held observer status in the OTS.