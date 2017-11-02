Erdoğan: We will continue to support Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh issue

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ We will continue to support Azerbaijan in the fair fight regarding the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Turkish head of state noted that he will make efforts to resolve the conflict. "We will meet with Putin and discuss this issue, because if he really is involved in the settlement of the conflict, then it will be much easier to achieve a result", Turkish leader said.

He underlined that he is satisfied with the agreements signed with Azerbaijan. Erdoğan said that the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Caucasus Islamic Army will be celebrated together in 2018.