Erdogan thanks Azerbaijan and several other countries for Republic Day greetings

    • 31 October, 2025
    President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his gratitude to a number of friendly and brotherly nations, including Azerbaijan, for their congratulations on the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye.

    According to Report, the Turkish leader shared a message on the social network X, accompanied by the flags of countries and international organizations that sent their greetings.

    "On behalf of the Turkish nation, I thank all the states and international organizations that congratulated us on the 102nd anniversary of our Republic and for their kind wishes. I also extend my greetings and love to Turkish Cypriots, members of the Turkish diaspora around the world, and to our brothers, friends, and allies," Erdogan said.

    Among the displayed flags, the flag of Azerbaijan appeared second-right after that of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus-symbolically highlighting the special brotherly ties between the two nations.

    Ərdoğan Azərbaycana və bir sıra ölkələrə təşəkkür edib
    Эрдоган поблагодарил Азербайджан и ряд других стран за поздравления с Днем Республики

