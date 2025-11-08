Erdogan's administration releases footage from military parade in Baku
Foreign policy
- 08 November, 2025
- 15:26
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration has released footage from the military parade in Baku commemorating the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War, Report informs.
The photos were posted on the Turkish leader's administration's official page on X.
"We see the Karabakh victory as a milestone on the path to lasting peace in the Caucasus," President Erdogan is quoted as saying at the military parade today.
