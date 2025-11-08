Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Erdogan's administration releases footage from military parade in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 15:26
    Erdogan's administration releases footage from military parade in Baku

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration has released footage from the military parade in Baku commemorating the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War, Report informs.

    The photos were posted on the Turkish leader's administration's official page on X.

    "We see the Karabakh victory as a milestone on the path to lasting peace in the Caucasus," President Erdogan is quoted as saying at the military parade today.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Victory Day Military Parade
    Türkiyə Prezident Administrasiyası Bakıdakı hərbi paraddan görüntülər paylaşıb
    Администрация Эрдогана опубликовала кадры с военного парада в Баку

    Latest News

    15:56

    Malaysia congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    15:41

    JF-17 multirole fighter jets displayed at military parade in Baku

    Military
    15:40

    New operational-tactical missile system put into service in Azerbaijan

    Military
    15:28

    Kaira naval kamikaze drone unveiled for first time at military parade in Baku

    Domestic policy
    15:26

    Erdogan's administration releases footage from military parade in Baku

    Foreign policy
    15:20
    Video

    Azerbaijan's new Vashag, Cobra II military vehicles displayed at Baku parade

    Military
    15:20

    Viking mobile combat complex demonstrated at military parade in Baku

    Military
    15:19
    Photo
    Video

    Military parade dedicated to Victory Day concludes in Baku – UPDATED-5

    Military
    14:49

    Ambassador: Ethiopia honors strong ties of friendship, cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed