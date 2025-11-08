Erdogan: 'Glad to be with you on 5th anniversary of Victory Day'
Foreign policy
"I am glad to be with you on the 5th anniversary of Victory Day," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a military parade in Baku dedicated to the fifth anniversary of Victory in the Patriotic War, Report informs.
"I convey to you the greetings of our brothers from Türkiye, congratulations from 86 million people. Our brothers from the Turkic world are experiencing the same inspiration today as we are," he added.
The Turkish president stated that today we are celebrating together the 5th anniversary of the Victory, which ended 30 years of occupation.
