Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Erdogan: 'Glad to be with you on 5th anniversary of Victory Day'

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 14:25
    Erdogan: 'Glad to be with you on 5th anniversary of Victory Day'

    "I am glad to be with you on the 5th anniversary of Victory Day," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a military parade in Baku dedicated to the fifth anniversary of Victory in the Patriotic War, Report informs.

    "I convey to you the greetings of our brothers from Türkiye, congratulations from 86 million people. Our brothers from the Turkic world are experiencing the same inspiration today as we are," he added.

    The Turkish president stated that today we are celebrating together the 5th anniversary of the Victory, which ended 30 years of occupation.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Azerbaijan Military Parade
    Ərdoğan: Zəfər günümüzün beşinci ildönümündə sizinlə birlikdə olmaqdan şadam
    Турецкий лидер: Рад быть с вами в 5-ю годовщину Дня Победы

    Latest News

    15:56

    Malaysia congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    15:41

    JF-17 multirole fighter jets displayed at military parade in Baku

    Military
    15:40

    New operational-tactical missile system put into service in Azerbaijan

    Military
    15:28

    Kaira naval kamikaze drone unveiled for first time at military parade in Baku

    Domestic policy
    15:26

    Erdogan's administration releases footage from military parade in Baku

    Foreign policy
    15:20
    Video

    Azerbaijan's new Vashag, Cobra II military vehicles displayed at Baku parade

    Military
    15:20

    Viking mobile combat complex demonstrated at military parade in Baku

    Military
    15:19
    Photo
    Video

    Military parade dedicated to Victory Day concludes in Baku – UPDATED-5

    Military
    14:49

    Ambassador: Ethiopia honors strong ties of friendship, cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed