Erdogan: Extremely important for OTS to demonstrate its position on wars

It is extremely important for the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to demonstrate its position on the wars and tensions in neighboring regions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on October 7 in Gabala at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS, Report informs.

The Turkish leader emphasized that he does not view the OTS as a closed organization.

"We should present our perspective within the framework of cooperation with other organizations. As I stated at previous summits, we are ready to contribute in all areas, especially in the security sphere. The meeting of the defense industry institutions of the Turkic Territories held in July was an important step in this direction. Today, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS)'s demonstration of its position on the wars and tensions in neighboring regions is extremely important. We believe that a two-state solution based on the rights of the Palestinian people will pave the way for a lasting and just peace and ensure security in the region. The progress achieved in Syria also allows us to look to the future with hope," Erdogan noted.