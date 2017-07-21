Embassy: No Azerbaijani citizens among victims of earthquake in Turkey

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to preliminary information, there are no Azerbaijani citizens among victims of the strong earthquake occurred in Turkey.

Report was told in the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkey.

The embassy told that they did not receive such information: "As Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul is closer to this region, they are in constant contact with the relevant structures of Turkey, but so far there is no information about the wound or death among our citizens. We continue to monitor the situation”.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 occurred near the western coast of Turkey. The epicenter was 10 km from the city of Bodrum and 16 km from the Greek island of Kos.

In Turkey, no special destruction was observed, but several dozen people went to hospitals with bruises and fractures.

On the Kos island several houses were destroyed, two people were killed and several others injured.