Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan publishes materials about January 20 tragedy

The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan has organized a series of awareness-raising events in connection with the January 20 tragedy, which constitutes a heroic chronicle in the history of the Azerbaijani people"s struggle for freedom and independence.

The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan told Report that with the aim of conveying in a comprehensive and objective manner the truth about the bloody crime committed against the Azerbaijani people to the international community, including the Turkmen society, informational materials entitled "January 20 - Chronicle of Heroism and National Pride of the Azerbaijani People" were published by the initiative of the Embassy on "NewsCentralAsia" and other information portals, which are considered to be authoritative information resources of the country and the Central Asian regionSimultaneously, the aforementioned materials were disseminated to local media outlets.

The published materials placed particular emphasis on the fact that the tragedy of January 20 represented a significant turning point in the process of restoring the state independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan. It was noted that this event left an eternal mark in the history of Azerbaijan, not only as a profound tragedy, but also as an example of national pride, heroism and determination. It was noted that today, the tricolour State Flag of Azerbaijan proudly flies in all sovereign territories of the country. With the full restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, a new, glorious stage began in the history of modern Azerbaijan, bringing spiritual solace to the souls of the martyred sons of the Motherland who sacrificed their lives thirty-six years ago for the freedom, independence, and territorial integrity of the country, on the night of January 20, 1990.

In addition, taking into account the important role of internet resources and social networks in the dissemination of information in modern era, the Embassy has posted published information and video materials related to the January 20 tragedy in Azerbaijani, Turkmen, English and Russian languages ​​on the official website and social network accounts of the Embassy to inform the international community, including the Turkmen segment of social networks, about this bloody tragedy committed against the Azerbaijani people.

At the same time, statements issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) on January 20, the National Mourning Day have also been published.