Embassy: No appeal made by Azerbaijani citizens amid volcano eruption on Bali

© Reuters

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ There was no appeal from Azerbaijani citizens due to volcano eruption on Bali.

Report was told from consular section of Azerbaijani embassy to Indonesia.

Consular section said they have no information whether any Azerbaijani tourists were in Bali at that moment.

Indonesian authorities have today raised to a level four alert, highest possible degree for Mount Agung volcano that become active.

No people should be within 8 km of the crater and in some places within 10 km around the volcano.

It’s reported that about 100,000 people including 300 Russian tourists will be evacuated from the island.

Because of disaster threat, some airline companies ceased to operate flights to Bali which led to cancellation of dozens of flights.