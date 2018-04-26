Embassy: Azerbaijani President's visit to UK is apperance of close relations

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the United Kingdom is an appearance of close relations".

Report informs, Stephen Smith, head of the Energy, Commerce and Investment Department of the British Embassy in Azerbaijan said.

According to the diplomat, Great Britain attaches great importance to these relations, especially in the background of Brexit.

"The Azerbaijani-UK relations are strong and develop in many fields, mainly in the oil and gas sector. This visit is a sign of the high level relations between our countries," - Smith said.