Elmar Mammadyarov met with new Ambassador of Hungary to Azerbaijan

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Imre Laszloczki, the newly appointed Ambassador of Hungary to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting Ambassador Imre Laszloczki presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

Ambassador Imre Laszloczki noting the high development of relations between two countries stressed that he would spare no efforts to further the cooperation during his diplomatic mission.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished to Ambassador Imre Laszloczki every success in his diplomatic activities.