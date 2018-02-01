Elmar Mammadyarov meets with Turkmen foreign minister

© Report

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov within the framework of his official visit to Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the ministers praised current level of traditional friendship and brotherhood relations among the peoples of two countries and expressed their confidence that these relations will continue to grow based on partnership ties between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

In the development of relations between the two countries the importance of political dialogue at the level of heads of state, mutual visits, as well as consultations between the MFA’s were highlighted.

Ministers emphasized that with the signing of Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the framework of visit of Turkmenistan President to Azerbaijan our bilateral relations elevated to qualitatively new level.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, along with other coastal countries, encourage friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding in the Caspian Sea.

The ministers reviewed the issues of expanding the bilateral legal framework and cooperation within the international organizations.

Noting the participation of the delegates from the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC and Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC the sides emphasized the importance of sectoral meetings with the Ministry of Railway Transport, State Service of Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan and Nebit gas organization in development of energy and transport cooperation.

Elmar Mammadyarov pointed out that as an important infrastructure component of the East-West transport corridor opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway opens new opportunities for transport cooperation for regional countries, including Turkmenistan. They also emphasized the importance of taking appropriate steps to ensure the development of bilateral import-export and transit cargo transportation, as well as through railway, sea and land transport between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

At the meeting sides exchanged views on the possibilities of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in economic, humanitarian, tourism and other areas of mutual interest. In this regard, they emphasized the importance of strengthening joint efforts to foster trade and economic cooperation, promote investment and expand the cooperation through joint projects and programs.

The ministers expressed satisfaction with the development of trilateral cooperation within the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan-Turkey format and the implementation of joint projects aimed at promoting regional cooperation. In this regard, the sides exchanged views on the implementation of joint initiatives set out in the Baku Declaration of trilateral meeting took place in Baku on 18-19 July, 2017.