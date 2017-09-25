Elmar Mammadyarov meets with UNRWA Commissioner-General for Palestine Refugees

© Report

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Pierre Krähenbühl, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the margins of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Pierre Krähenbühl provided information on the latest developments and activities, as well as future projects of the Agency regarding Palestinian refugees. At the meeting humanitarian support of Azerbaijan to Agency’s regular projects on education, healthcare and improving the living conditions of Palestinian refugees was commended.

The further prospects of cooperation between the Agency and Azerbaijan were also discussed at the meeting.