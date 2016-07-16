​Elmar Mammadyarov discussed recent events in Turkey with Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Report was informed by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service, Mammadyarov said that he observed the recent events in brotherly Turkey with concern.

He deplored the attempts of coup against the democratically elected Government by the People of Turkey and underlined the unacceptability of such action.

Foreign Minister Mammadyarov noted the support of Turkish People to the democratically elected Government and People’s solidarity and unity with the Government in demonstrating firm determination against the attempt of coup.

Elmar Mammadyarov reiterated that Azerbaijan stands by Turkey as always.