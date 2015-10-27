Election of judges of Azerbaijan to European Court will be discussed at PACE April session

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to be held in April 2016 in the spring session will consider appointment of judges of Azerbaijan on human rights in the European Court.

Report informs, representative of Azerbaijan to the European Court Chingiz Askerov told journalists.

C.Askerov said that Azerbaijan will determine three judges before January 2016 and present to the Council of Europe. According to him, the competition was announced for the election of judges to Judicial Council and the competition continues.

Note that since 2003, term of office of Kh.Hajiyev representing Azerbaijan at European Court will expire on October 31, 2015.