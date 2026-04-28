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    Elchin Amirbayov holds several meetings in Vatican

    Foreign policy
    • 28 April, 2026
    • 13:37
    Elchin Amirbayov holds several meetings in Vatican

    Azerbaijani president's special assignments envoy Elchin Amirbayov held a number of meetings within the framework of his working visit to the Vatican, Azerbaijan's Embassy to the Vatican said on X, Report informs.

    According to the statement, Amirbayov held negotiations with the Secretary of State (Prime Minister) of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations (Foreign Minister), Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

    The discussions were dedicated to Azerbaijan-Vatican interstate relations and the successful development of these relations in political and humanitarian fields.

    Additionally, discussions were held on the prospects for peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus, regional security issues, and other topics of mutual interest.

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