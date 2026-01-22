Amirbayov discusses Baku-Yerevan peace process with NATO deputy secretary general

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    22 January, 2026
    The Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan, Elchin Amirbayov, met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska, who is on a visit to Baku, Report informs.

    During the meeting, the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia was discussed.

    "The NATO Deputy Secretary General, Ms. Radmila Shekerinska, met with the Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on special assignments, Mr. Elchin Amirbayov.

    During the meeting, the first ever visit of NATO's North Atlantic Council ambassadors to Azerbaijan in 2025 and the meeting with H.E. Ilham Aliyev, was highlighted as a significant event in the history of Azerbaijan-NATO partnership.

    The two sides had an extensive discussion on matters such as, the current state of mutually beneficial Azerbaijan-NATO partnership and its future prospects, Azerbaijan"s contributions as an active and reliable partner to the NATO-led Peace Support Operations and to the EnergySecurity of Europe, cooperation in the field of humanitarian demining, as well as other issues related to the regional security and the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda," reads a post on the X page, Azerbaijan at NATO.

