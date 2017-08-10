Edward Carwardine: 150 Azerbaijani doctors attended breastfeeding trainings

© Report.az

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ “Some 150 Azerbaijani doctors and health workers participated last year in the training to improve their knowledge and understanding of breastfeeding so they can bring this knowledge to their patients,” the UNICEF representative in Azerbaijan Edward Carwardine told Report.

According to him, the organization considers that it is significant for babies’ normal development to be breastfed in the first 6 months of their lives.

“We also need to do more to promote the importance of girls in Azerbaijan. Girls often do not benefit the same opportunities as boys. When they are given opportunities, they excel. One of the proudest moments recently was when we hosted at UNICEF office the National Under-16 Girls Football Champions. Here, we had these young women who are skilled footballers. They send a visible message to other girls that you can take part in such kind of activities. We have been working with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Youth and Sport, AFFA to develop a program for sport coaches who helped to bring girls to sports. I think this is important as in many societies, girls do not get the same chances like boys and in a country like Azerbaijan which is growing and wants to succeed globally, it is important that girls have chance to make their contribution,” the UNICEF representative said.

In this regard, the UNICEF representative highlighted the importance of the law, adopted in 2011, on banning the marriage of girls who are under the age of 18: “This is important, as it may damage their health. At the same time, they had to drop out of school and was jobless. Girls have got equal rights with boys as a similar law had already been adopted regarding them.”