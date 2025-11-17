Edlam Yemeru: WUF13 to result in Baku Call to Action

The upcoming World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Azerbaijan will provide a powerful platform for discussing global challenges in affordable and adequate housing, UN-Habitat Director of External Relations, Strategy, Knowledge, and Innovation Division Edlam Abera Yemeru said at a briefing for the diplomatic corps in Baku, Report informs.

She stated that the key outcome of WUF13 will be the Baku Call to Action.

"This will be a concise document that will reflect the key measures that all stakeholders and participants agree should be prioritized at all levels of policymaking and for all stakeholders," she emphasized.

Yemeru noted that UN-Habitat will continue to work closely with the Government of Azerbaijan to support important projects and initiatives.

"By holding the World Urban Forum in specific cities, we strive to identify and support long-term projects in line with the forum's theme," she added.

According to a UN-Habitat representative, 2026 will be a unique moment for the UN and the entire international community: "Ten years will have passed since the adoption of the Urban Agenda, and another ten years remain until 2036. This is an excellent opportunity to assess the progress achieved and determine how to maximize the effectiveness of the New Agenda's implementation in the coming decade. The ministerial segment of WUF13 will be entirely devoted to these issues."

She also emphasized that UN-Habitat has decided to focus on adequate housing between 2026 and 2029, which will be one of its key areas of work.