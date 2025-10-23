Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ecuador appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 17:38
    Ecuador appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Ecuador has appointed a new ambassador to Azerbaijan, who will be based in Ankara.

    Report's Turkish bureau informs, citing the Embassy of Ecuador, that on October 22 the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Türkiye, Rashad Mammadov, received his Ecuadorian counterpart, Pedro José Vintimilla Vega, at the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission. The sides discussed the development of bilateral relations and prospects for cooperation between the two countries.

    Vintimilla Vega presented his credentials to the President of Türkiye in May of this year. Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Ecuador were established on March 22, 2004.

    Ekvador Azərbaycana yeni səfir təyin edib
    Эквадор назначил нового посла в Азербайджан

