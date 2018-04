Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today Dushanbe (Tajikistan) hosts the meeting of government heads of the CIS government heads.

Report informs, First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov represents Azerbaijan in the summit.

Prime minister of the Russian Federation, Dmitri Medvedev, Ukrainian Ambassador to Tajikistan Victor Nikityuk also attended the meeting.

The government heads of CIS countries will review about 40 documents during the summit.