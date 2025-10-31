DR Congo activist: Women were the primary victims of Belgian colonialism

Women in the Democratic Republic of Congo were among the most vulnerable groups during Belgian colonial rule, experiencing systematic violence and oppression, Sadiki Nyabisoki Agnes, a human rights defender and member of the women"s organization For Peace in South Kivu, said at the international conference "Belgian Colonialism: Acknowledgement and Responsibility" held in Baku.

Agnes emphasized the importance of such international events, noting that they provide an opportunity to convey the truth about the suffering of Congolese women to the global community.

"Through conferences like today"s in Baku, we can speak openly about the pain and injustice experienced by women in the DRC. We will continue to fight for recognition of this suffering and for justice for all victims of colonial violence," she said.

The human rights advocate also expressed regret that, despite abundant historical evidence of these crimes, Belgium has yet to issue an official apology to the women of the DRC.

"Our people are not only seeking recognition but also genuine remorse," she concluded.