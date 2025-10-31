Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    DR Congo activist: Women were the primary victims of Belgian colonialism

    Foreign policy
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 11:46
    DR Congo activist: Women were the primary victims of Belgian colonialism

    Women in the Democratic Republic of Congo were among the most vulnerable groups during Belgian colonial rule, experiencing systematic violence and oppression, Sadiki Nyabisoki Agnes, a human rights defender and member of the women"s organization For Peace in South Kivu, said at the international conference "Belgian Colonialism: Acknowledgement and Responsibility" held in Baku.

    Agnes emphasized the importance of such international events, noting that they provide an opportunity to convey the truth about the suffering of Congolese women to the global community.

    "Through conferences like today"s in Baku, we can speak openly about the pain and injustice experienced by women in the DRC. We will continue to fight for recognition of this suffering and for justice for all victims of colonial violence," she said.

    The human rights advocate also expressed regret that, despite abundant historical evidence of these crimes, Belgium has yet to issue an official apology to the women of the DRC.

    "Our people are not only seeking recognition but also genuine remorse," she concluded.

    Democratic Republic of the Congo Sadiki Nyabisoki Agnes Belgian colonialism
    Konqolu fəal: Qadınlar Belçika müstəmləkəçiliyinin əsas qurbanları olublar
    Активистка из ДР Конго: Женщины были главными жертвами бельгийского колониализма

    Latest News

    12:07
    Photo
    Video

    Diplomats visit restored Horovlu village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

    Domestic policy
    12:02

    Erdal Bahcivan: Economy is most vital element in Azerbaijan–Türkiye ties

    Infrastructure
    11:54

    Milli Majlis congratulates President and First Vice President on Victory Day

    Milli Majlis
    11:50

    Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss regional issues in Samarkand

    Foreign policy
    11:48

    Ukraine and Azerbaijan to sign healthcare roadmap within three months

    Health
    11:46

    DR Congo activist: Women were the primary victims of Belgian colonialism

    Foreign policy
    11:37

    Chairman: Azerbaijan, Ukraine could launch joint pharmaceutical production

    Education and science
    11:25

    Azerbaijan and Ukraine can create joint pharmaceutical logistics chain, association chairman says

    Health
    11:23

    Belgian historian calls for reparations for Congo's looted heritage

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed