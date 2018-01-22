Disclosed the number of Azerbaijanis deported from Germany

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ 138 Azerbaijani citizens with rejected asylum requests, were deported from Germany in the first half of last year.

Report informsç 98 of them were deported to Azerbaijan by air, 40 by land.

Due to acts of resistance, deportation of three people by air failed. Because of medical reasonsç it was impossible to send one person out of the country by air.

In accordance with Dublin Convention, 85 Azerbaijani citizens were transferred to the Schengen statesç through which they first entered the EU. 27 of them were minors under 18.

333 Azerbaijanisç whose asylum applications have been turned down, left Germany voluntarily.

269 Azerbaijani citizens agreed to leave Germany voluntarily in exchange for financial support with the framework of Reintegration and Emigration Program for Asylum-Seekers in Germany (REAG) and Government Assisted Repatriation Program (GARP). In addition, in the first half of last year, six Azerbaijanis were not allowed to enter the country at German airportsç while one Azerbaijani citizens was refused entry on land border.

In 2016, some 93 Azerbaijani citizens who received negative response for asylum request, were deported from Germany. 87 of them were sent to Azerbaijan by air, rest of them to other countries. Like in previous year, in 2016 there were three failed deportations by air because of acts of resistance to police. Due to medical reasonsç the removal of one person by air was postponed.

In 2015, in totalç 26 Azerbaijani citizens were removed out of Germany. 19 of them were sent to Azerbaijan, the rest of them to other countries. One person showed resistance and therefore deportation by air was put off. 136 Azerbaijani citizens left Germany voluntarily in an exchange for financial aid as part of REAG and GARP programs.

In addition, 23 citizens of Azerbaijan were denied entry to Germany at the airports and one person was not allowed to enter Germany on border. Eight people were transferred to other EU states in line with Dublin convention. The reports on the website of Bundestag also feature the deportation statistics regarding other nationals.

In 2014, 8557 citizens from over 120 countries were deported from Germany. Serbs topped the list (2127 people), followed by Italians (830 people) and Macedonians (635 people). 27 people were Azerbaijani nationals.