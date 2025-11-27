Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League OTS
    Director: Turkic states' info exchange builds unified space

    Foreign policy
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 11:02
    Director: Turkic states' info exchange builds unified space

    Information exchange among Turkic states contributes to the creation of a unified communication space, according to Rasim Baghirov, Director of the Department of International Relations and Documentation at the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    He made this statement at the 12th meeting of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Media and Information Working Group.

    Baghirov noted that joint projects carried out by OTS member states in the media field, institutional cooperation mechanisms, and mutual information exchange make an important contribution to building a unified and sustainable communication space:

    "Azerbaijan has consistently participated in various events held in Turkic states. We have a cooperation document with Türkiye in the field of media, and we have signed a roadmap for cooperation with Uzbekistan. Within this framework, we have organized reciprocal visits to strengthen ties between media organizations. We have also jointly participated in many events with Kyrgyzstan. All of this once again demonstrates that Azerbaijan has always been actively involved both in events organized by the OTS and in those held separately by member states."

    Baghirov further emphasized that the issues reflected in the agenda of today's meeting open up new opportunities for strengthening information security, coordinating joint steps in combating disinformation, developing strategic communication skills, and implementing common initiatives in the media field more effectively.

    Rasim Bağırov: Türk dövlətlərinin informasiya mübadiləsi vahid kommunikasiya məkanının formalaşmasına töhfə verir
    Расим Багиров: ОТГ формирует единое медиапространство благодаря совместным проектам

