    Director of Eastern Neighborhood Department of European Commission’s DG NEAR will pay a visit to Azerbaijan

    Lawrence Meredith will take part in the Azerbaijan-EU business forum

    Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Lawrence Meredith, Director of the Department of Eastern Neighborhood of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Neighborhood Policy and the EU Enlargement Negatiations (DG NEAR), will attend the Azerbaijan-EU business forum in Baku, June 8.

    Report informs, L. Meredith has already confirmed his participation.

    The forum will discuss the opportunities for the development of business cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan.

