Director General of Iran Foreign Ministry Department to arrive in Baku

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Director General of Department for Iranian citizens abroad, Iranian Foreign Minister Kazem Sajjad will arrive in Baku on December 22.

REPORT was told by the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Ayin, during the visit, K.Sadzhadi will hold meetings with representatives of the Penitentiary Service of Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan and other officials, which will focus on issue to transfer to the Iranian side the citizens of this country who are serving time in prisons of Azerbaijan.

On this issue Adviser to the Minister of Justice of Iran Shahrukh Hidayat to arrive in Azerbaijan on December 14.

However, for some reason, this visit was canceled.

Also at the present time there are about 130 Iranian citizens in the prisons of Azerbaijan. Principally, they are accused of drug smuggling.

In the prisons of Iran are also about 15 Azerbaijani citizens.