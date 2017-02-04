 Top
    Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine: We continue to investigate crimes against Azerbaijanis - EXCLUSIVE

    'In his visit to Azerbaijan, Prosecutor General Lutsenko will provide detailed information on progress in issue'

    Kyiv. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yevhenii Yenin has commented on the situation regarding progress of investigation of the crimes against Azerbaijanis.

    Y.Yenin told Ukrainian Bureau of Report News Agency, investigation of crimes against Azerbaijanis is under control of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko.

    "Insofar as these matters are within my personal knowledge, Yuriy Lutsenko will visit Azerbaijan in the near future. As a part of the visit, we will inform our Azerbaijani counterparts on progress in the issue, which have been carried out. We will continue to implement relevant works to establish the truth in this matter and other questions, which our counterparts raised", Y.Yenin said. 

