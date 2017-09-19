Deputy PM: It’s necessary to take advantage of WB transparency systems and mechanisms

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ “In Soviet times we had not have any access to international financial institutes. Because, at that time it was a closed country. Such opportunity was only for certain contingent back then. I have learned the experience of international financial institutes from the World Bank.”

Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Refugees and IDPs Ali Hasanov said at the event on the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijani membership to the World Bank.

He said that the committee has been cooperated with the World Bank for 18 years: “The cooperation with them is interesting. During 18 years, $170 mln loan projects of World Bank have been implemented for IDPs. It’s necessary to take advantage of transparency, existing systems and mechanisms of the World Bank ,because I did not see meagre staff there. Local human resources have been developed by the World Bank's Baku office grown up to international arena. Our cooperation with the WB will remain successful, sustainable and durable”.