Deputy Minister: Draft version of Eastern Partnership summit final document reflects territorial integruty of member-countires

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The draft version of final document of the Brussels summit in November 2017 reflects territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Eastern Partnership countries".

Report informs, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev told reporters commenting on whether the issue of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity included in the Brussels summit document.

According to him, European Union does not want the issue in Riga Summit of Eastern Partnership countries to be repeated: "The initial version of final document of the next summit in Brussels on November 24, 2017 was discussed with partner countries. Let's await whether it will be accepted or not?"