Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian delegation headed by the deputy of the Iranian West Azerbaijan province, Mohammad Dahgari visit to Azerbaijan on May 18.

Report was told by the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Aayeen.

According to him, the delegation of 6 people will participate in the Forum on Intercultural Dialogue. The diplomat noted that, in addition, the delegation officials will also include the academics.