Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan takes part in ECO Foreign Ministers Council meeting

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/, The 23rd meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has begun in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Report informs.

The foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey and Central Asia attend the meeting. Azerbaijan is represented by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mamedguliyev.

Notably, participants of the session will discuss implementation status of the project and program of ECO, relationship of Secretary with the international organizations, activities of specialized agencies and affiliated bodies of ECO.

The economic cooperation organization was established in 1985 by the countries of Central Asia and the Middle East and is one of the organizations for development of regional cooperation, working on the basis of the Charter - Treaty of Izmir, signed by the three founding countries - Iran, Pakistan and Turkey. 7 new States - Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan joined ECO in 1992.