Deputy Executive Secretary of New Azerbaijan Party: Luca Volontè loves Azerbaijan

"Allegations of bribery of Italian deputies false"

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ "On a what basis do they write about bribing of Azerbaijani government the Italian MP Luca Volontè? Once someone defends the interests of Azerbaijan, supports our country, persons dealing with the Armenian lobby start to blackmail them. They trying to prevent people to support the just cause of Azerbaijan."

Report was told by the Deputy Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee of Public Associations and Religious Organizations Siyavush Novruzov.

According to him, Luca Volontè protects Azerbaijan, because he loves our country: "He may have ties with our country. This man loves and protects Azerbaijan. He must take a bribe to love Azerbaijan? Is it logical? All of these accusations are false.”

Notably, the article, published in Italian Il Fatto newspaper claims that MP Luca Volontè, represented in the Italian delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, received a bribe of 2,390,000 EUR from Azerbaijani government in 2013. Azerbaijani MPs Elkhan Suleymanov and Muslum Mammadov were also mentioned in regard with the issue.