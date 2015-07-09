Deputies of the OSCE PA expressed the need to intensify efforts to resolve protracted conflicts in the region

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Deputies of the OSCE PA (Parliament Assembly) expressed the need to intensify efforts to resolve protracted conflicts in the region.

Report informs, the declaration adopted at the annual session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA) in Helsinki says.

The declaration states that the protracted conflicts in the OSCE area should be resolved by peaceful means and through negotiations, "refraining from the use of force or threat of force and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the participating countries within their internationally recognized borders, in full compliance with the Charter of the United Nations and the Helsinki Final Act."

The document also notes the fact of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, including annexation and occupation of the Crimea, which is at odds with the principles of the Helsinki Final Act, and expresses deep concern over increase of nuclear threats due to the deterioration of relations between Russia and NATO, mass mortality of migrants in the Mediterranean Sea and a number of other issues.