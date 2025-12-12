Tokayev: Baku-Yerevan peace to open up new opportunities for region

The Washington Accords between Azerbaijan and Armenia open up broad opportunities for developing comprehensive cooperation in the South Caucasus and beyond, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the International Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat, Report informs.

"In our view, the signing of a joint peace declaration by Azerbaijan and Armenia is of historic significance, opening up broad prospects for comprehensive cooperation in the region and beyond. We hope for the speedy conclusion of a comprehensive peace treaty that guarantees stability in the South Caucasus," Tokayev said.

The Kazakh president expressed hope that Baku and Yerevan will sign a final peace agreement in the near future.