    Tokayev: Baku-Yerevan peace to open up new opportunities for region

    Foreign policy
    12 December, 2025
    11:18
    The Washington Accords between Azerbaijan and Armenia open up broad opportunities for developing comprehensive cooperation in the South Caucasus and beyond, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the International Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat, Report informs.

    "In our view, the signing of a joint peace declaration by Azerbaijan and Armenia is of historic significance, opening up broad prospects for comprehensive cooperation in the region and beyond. We hope for the speedy conclusion of a comprehensive peace treaty that guarantees stability in the South Caucasus," Tokayev said.

    The Kazakh president expressed hope that Baku and Yerevan will sign a final peace agreement in the near future.

    Tokayev: Bakı və İrəvan arasında sülh region üçün yeni imkanlar açacaq
    Токаев: Мир между Баку и Ереваном откроет новые возможности для региона

