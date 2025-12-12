Tokayev: Baku-Yerevan peace to open up new opportunities for region
Foreign policy
- 12 December, 2025
- 11:18
The Washington Accords between Azerbaijan and Armenia open up broad opportunities for developing comprehensive cooperation in the South Caucasus and beyond, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the International Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat, Report informs.
"In our view, the signing of a joint peace declaration by Azerbaijan and Armenia is of historic significance, opening up broad prospects for comprehensive cooperation in the region and beyond. We hope for the speedy conclusion of a comprehensive peace treaty that guarantees stability in the South Caucasus," Tokayev said.
The Kazakh president expressed hope that Baku and Yerevan will sign a final peace agreement in the near future.
