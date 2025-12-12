Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's leadership visits grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
Domestic policy
- 12 December, 2025
- 11:52
On December 12, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's leadership visited the Alley of Honor with regard to the commemoration day of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, Report informs, citing the ministry.
Wreath and flowers were laid at the grave of the National Leader, and his bright memory was honored.
Then the leadership of the Defense Ministry paid tribute and laid flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's leadership visits grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
Latest News
13:20
Turkish Defense Ministry commemorates Heydar AliyevForeign policy
13:19
Azerbaijan's population exceeds 10 million as of November 2025Social security
13:16
Azerbaijan nearly doubled direct investment in Georgia in nine monthsFinance
13:10
Uzbekistan to declare 2027 Year of Preventive Diplomacy in NAMRegion
13:09
Kazakhstan proposes creation of specialized UN water agencyRegion
13:07
Ambassador highlights Heydar Aliyev's role in shaping Türkiye–Azerbaijan relationsDomestic policy
13:04
Barcelona sends explosive report to UEFA after Frankfurt fans' destruction of Camp NouFootball
13:00
Belarusian Embassy shares post on occasion of Heydar Aliyev's Remembrance DayForeign policy
12:58