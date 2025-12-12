Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's leadership visits grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Domestic policy
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 11:52
    On December 12, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's leadership visited the Alley of Honor with regard to the commemoration day of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, Report informs, citing the ministry.

    Wreath and flowers were laid at the grave of the National Leader, and his bright memory was honored.

    Then the leadership of the Defense Ministry paid tribute and laid flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

