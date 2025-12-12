Azerbaijan retains 26th place in UEFA Ranking
Football
- 12 December, 2025
- 11:44
Azerbaijan has maintained its position in the UEFA country rankings.
According to Report, the latest update following this week's European competition matches confirmed no change in Azerbaijan's standing.
With a coefficient of 22.250, Azerbaijan remains in 26th place. Ukraine is just ahead in 25th with 23.256 points, while Slovenia follows in 27th with 22.218 points.
This week, Qarabag FC suffered a 2–4 defeat to Ajax (Netherlands) in the sixth round of the UEFA Champions League – league phase.
Among the 55 nations listed, England continues to lead the table with a coefficient of 104.005.
