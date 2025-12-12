Azerbaijan retains 26th place in UEFA Ranking

Azerbaijan has maintained its position in the UEFA country rankings.

According to Report, the latest update following this week's European competition matches confirmed no change in Azerbaijan's standing.

With a coefficient of 22.250, Azerbaijan remains in 26th place. Ukraine is just ahead in 25th with 23.256 points, while Slovenia follows in 27th with 22.218 points.

This week, Qarabag FC suffered a 2–4 defeat to Ajax (Netherlands) in the sixth round of the UEFA Champions League – league phase.

Among the 55 nations listed, England continues to lead the table with a coefficient of 104.005.