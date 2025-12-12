Azerbaijan supports Turkmenistan' UN-backed Neutrality University initiative
Foreign policy
12 December, 2025
- 11:42
Azerbaijan highly values Turkmenistan's initiative to establish a Neutrality University under UN auspices, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during the International Peace and Security forum held in Ashgabat on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality, Report informs.
The prime minister noted that Azerbaijan is ready to take an active part in the university's work.
"Azerbaijan has consistently supported the neutrality-related resolutions put forward by Turkmenistan at the UN and has joined the International Year of Peace and Trust, 2025 resolution as a co-author. We regard these initiatives of brotherly Turkmenistan as an important contribution to the global peace and security architecture," Asadov stated.
