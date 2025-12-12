Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Azerbaijan supports Turkmenistan' UN-backed Neutrality University initiative

    Foreign policy
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 11:42
    Azerbaijan supports Turkmenistan' UN-backed Neutrality University initiative

    Azerbaijan highly values Turkmenistan's initiative to establish a Neutrality University under UN auspices, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during the International Peace and Security forum held in Ashgabat on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality, Report informs.

    The prime minister noted that Azerbaijan is ready to take an active part in the university's work.

    "Azerbaijan has consistently supported the neutrality-related resolutions put forward by Turkmenistan at the UN and has joined the International Year of Peace and Trust, 2025 resolution as a co-author. We regard these initiatives of brotherly Turkmenistan as an important contribution to the global peace and security architecture," Asadov stated.

    Əli Əsədov: Türkmənistanın Neytrallıq Universitetinin yaradılması təşəbbüsünü yüksək qiymətləndiririk
    Премьер: Баку поддерживает инициативу Туркменистана об открытии Университета по нейтралитету

