 Top
    Close photo mode

    Delegation from Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes will visit Estonia

    During the visit Azerbaijani delegation will participate in the training

    Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 19-23, 2016, delegation from the Ministry of Taxes of the Republic of Azerbaijan will visit Estonia.

    Report informs, during the visit Azerbaijani delegation will participate in the training organized by the Technical Assistance and Information Exchange instrument of the European Commission (TAIEX) and the Tax Professional Learning and Development Forum organized by Intra-European Organisation of Tax Administrations (IOTA).

    Both events hosted by Estonian Tax and Customs Board will be held in Tallinn.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi