Delegation from Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes will visit Estonia

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 19-23, 2016, delegation from the Ministry of Taxes of the Republic of Azerbaijan will visit Estonia.

Report informs, during the visit Azerbaijani delegation will participate in the training organized by the Technical Assistance and Information Exchange instrument of the European Commission (TAIEX) and the Tax Professional Learning and Development Forum organized by Intra-European Organisation of Tax Administrations (IOTA).

Both events hosted by Estonian Tax and Customs Board will be held in Tallinn.