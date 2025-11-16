Azerbaijan becomes full-fledged participant of Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia

Azerbaijan has become a full-fledged participant of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Such a decision was made at the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia held in Tashkent.

"Having reviewed the request of the Azerbaijani side, the Republic of Azerbaijan is to be addmitted as a full-fledged participant to the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia," the decision says.

The Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Central Asia is tasked with ensuring the harmonization of all regulatory documents.

The decision was signed by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokaev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

