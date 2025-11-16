Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Azerbaijan becomes full-fledged participant of Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia

    Foreign policy
    • 16 November, 2025
    • 13:34
    Azerbaijan becomes full-fledged participant of Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia

    Azerbaijan has become a full-fledged participant of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Such a decision was made at the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia held in Tashkent.

    "Having reviewed the request of the Azerbaijani side, the Republic of Azerbaijan is to be addmitted as a full-fledged participant to the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia," the decision says.

    The Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Central Asia is tasked with ensuring the harmonization of all regulatory documents.

    The decision was signed by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokaev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

    A decision has been made in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Azerbaijan's accession to the regional format of consultative meetings of Central Asian countries as a full participant, Report informs.

    Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Central Asia
    Photo
    Azərbaycanın Mərkəzi Asiya ölkələrinin məşvərət görüşləri formatına tam hüquqlu üzv olması qərarı qəbul olundu
    Photo
    В Ташкенте принято решение о присоединении Азербайджана к формату консультативных встреч стран ЦА

    Latest News

    13:34
    Photo

    Azerbaijan becomes full-fledged participant of Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia

    Foreign policy
    13:05

    Imran Mukhtarov: Azerbaijan strengthening its role as regional space hub

    ICT
    13:02

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Zangazur Corridor offers great prospects within "Azerbaijan + Central Asia" platform

    Foreign policy
    12:52

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan expanding its foreign policy horizons

    Foreign policy
    12:41

    Hikmet Hajiyev: Relations between Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries developing dynamically

    Other
    12:30

    WHO: New UN-Azerbaijan cooperation framework highlights importance of digital, innovative solutions

    ICT
    12:22

    President: Construction of Zangazur corridor on Azerbaijan's territory nearing completion

    Foreign policy
    12:15

    President Ilham Aliyev: Development of the Middle Corridor holds strategic importance for Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries

    Foreign policy
    12:13

    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's accession to Central Asian states' cooperation format will strengthen interaction across vast geographical area

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed