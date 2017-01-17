Davos World Economic Forum starts today

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ World Economic Forum (WEF) kicks off today in Davos, Switzerland.

Report informs, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev went on a business trip to Switzerland on January 16 to attend the forum.

This year’s theme is “Responsive and responsible leadership”.

World’s business and political leaders will talk over actual global and regional issues. The forum will feature topical global events, including digital economy, future of energy industry, fight against terrorism, past-multicultural phase, etc.

As the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) kicks off, the ski town of Davos, in the Swiss Alps, record 3000 prominent participants to discuss 400 topics.

The forum will wrap up on January 20.