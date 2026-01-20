Damion Potter: COP29 was major boost to country's long-term renewable energy strategy

The COP29 climate conference held in Azerbaijan was not only a successful international event but also a significant boost to the country's long-term renewable energy strategy, Damion Potter, executive chairman of public affairs at H/Advisors, told Azerbaijani journalists in Davos, Report informs.

He said that after two weeks of the international community's presence in Baku, he was impressed by Azerbaijan's commitment to producing renewable energy and exporting it to neighboring countries and Europe.

Potter emphasized that the key outcome of COP29 is the development of a long-term strategy for transitioning from oil dependence to renewable energy sources in the interests of the people of Azerbaijan.

This transition stimulates economic growth, improves quality of life, and promotes clean air. Moreover, its positive impact is felt not only by the countries of the South Caucasus but also by other regions of the world, Potter concluded.

He also emphasized that Baku has repeatedly served as a key venue for major international events: "I'm a big fan of Eurovision and was delighted to see you host this event. Furthermore, your country hosts the Formula 1 race annually, hosts UFC tournaments, and has a rapidly developing ski tourism industry. All of this undoubtedly showcases the beauty of Azerbaijan to the world and demonstrates how easy it is to visit. I hope this will serve as a signal to companies looking to invest not only in the country's traditional mining industries, but also in renewable energy, design, sports, and other promising areas."