D-8 media forum kicks off in Baku to boost regional cooperation

The D-8 Organization of Economic Cooperation has launched a media forum themed "Fostering dialogue, collaboration and regional cohesion" in Baku, Report informs.

The event is organized by the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan.

The forum brought together heads of relevant institutions and leading media companies from D-8 member countries, along with senior officials and industry experts.

Participants are expected to discuss improving regional and international information exchange, strengthening media cooperation, developing joint mechanisms to counter disinformation, implementing digital media projects, and sharing best practices.

The program includes two panel sessions-"Responsible Journalism and Digital Innovation" and "Strategic Communication and Crisis Management"-as well as a workshop titled "Media Ethics in the Digital World: Technologies, Trends, and Narratives."

Around 150 guests are attending the forum, including 71 representatives from the eight member countries and the D-8 Secretariat.