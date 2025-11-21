D-8 Media Excellence Center presented in Baku
- 21 November, 2025
- 13:46
The D-8 Media Excellence Center has been officially presented in Baku, Report informs.
The presentation was delivered by Rasim Baghirov, Director of the International Relations and Document Circulation Department at the Media Development Agency, during the D-8 Media Forum.
