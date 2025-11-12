Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Cvijanović: Bosnia aims for close cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijan is a friendly country with which Bosnia and Herzegovina seeks to develop the closest and most fruitful cooperation, Željka Cvijanović, a member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), said on her social media page following a meeting with Azerbaijan"s Minister of Defense, Zakir Hasanov, as quoted by Report.

    "Azerbaijan is a friendly country with which we want to cultivate the best possible relations. I held a meeting with Azerbaijan"s Minister of Defense, Zakir Hasanov, where we discussed a number of topics, including further strengthening of cooperation. On this occasion, I asked him to convey my warm regards to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev," Cvijanović noted.

    Azerbaijan"s Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, is currently on an official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    Bosniya rəsmisi: Azərbaycanla sıx əməkdaşlıq hədəfimizdir
    Цвиянович: Босния нацелена на тесное сотрудничество с Азербайджаном

