Crimea Prosecutor's Office: For today, Azerbaijani companies can only be witnesses in a criminal case

Kiev. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ A criminal case was opened on the fact of travel of foreign participants of the Yalta Forum to the occupied Crimea.

Ukraine bureau of Report News Agency was informed in the press service of Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, news on the presence of representatives of Azerbaijani companies at the forum is currently being checked, and for today Azerbaijani companies can only be witnesses in a criminal case.

“The Prosecutor's Office is preparing international assignments to countries of the companies participated in the Yalta Forum to receive an explanation of purpose of their citizens' travel to the occupied Crimea, within criminal proceedings upon the mentioned fact. We can only speak about criminal prosecution of certain persons, after confirming the fact that their activities were directed against the security of Ukraine. For today, companies and their representatives can act as witnesses providing explanations in order to check the information required by investigation. Information about the presence of representatives of Azerbaijani companies at the forum is currently being checked”, press service of the Prosecutor's Office of Autonomous Republic of Crimea stated.

At the same time, press service noted that "visits by foreign citizens to temporarily occupied territory of the peninsula without a special permission, which is provided by the State Migration Service of Ukraine, is a violation of Ukrainian legislation”.

Notably, earlier mass media reported that criminal cases were brought against 17 Azerbaijani state enterprises in Ukraine.