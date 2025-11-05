Cost of maintaining Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions to grow next year

In 2026, some 215 million manats will be allocated for the maintenance of Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions and consulates abroad, an increase of 10 million manats (4.9%) compared to the current year, Report informs.

The relevant data is reflected in the 2026 budget package.

According to the document, total expenditures related to international relations and activities abroad will amount to 549.5 million manats, an increase of 14.2 million manats (2.7%) compared to 2025.

These funds are distributed as follows: 23.5 million manats for membership fees in international and regional organizations; 38 million manats for equity participation in international financial and credit institutions; 7 million manats for international activities and similar events; 239 million manats for hosting high-level international events; 19 million manats for foreign aid and 8 million manats for maintenance of Azerbaijan"s trade missions abroad.

($1=1.7manats)